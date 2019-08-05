This isn't the first time we've seen a gas company talking about its future plans related to "new" energy. Chevron is headquartered in California but is active in some 180 countries across the globe. It recently published a video related to its new marketing initiative, 'Chevron Technology Ventures.'

If you want to get people to pay attention — and we're not just talking about EV fans — just strategically place a Tesla vehicle in your energy ad. As you can see from the video above, Chevron did precisely that. More specifically, a white Model 3 is featured in the ad, which talks about the Chevron's partnership with Natron Energy and ChargePoint.

We've published a few stories about Chevron's initiatives (above). The company is already adding fast-chargers at some California gas stations and will be moving forward more aggressively thanks to its developing partnerships.

Chevron also tweeted out the video, with the following message:

“We’ve solved some of the most complex energy challenges of the past, and together we will innovate for the future. Learn more about Chevron Technology Ventures’ investments in Natron Energy and @ChargePointnet.”

Video Description via Chevron on YouTube: