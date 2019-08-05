Plug-in electric car sales by the BMW Group (BMW and MINI) in the U.S. keep dropping this year.

In July, the result was 49% lower than a year ago. BMW didn't even bother to say how many cars were sold exactly. Bassed on 1,859 reported in July 2018, we assume 948.

Because high sales of SUVs enabled BMW to increase overall sales, the share of plug-ins decreased to 3.7%.

BMW i + iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales in U.S. – July 2019

The reason behind lower sales is a model changeover to new/upgraded versions.

"Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 49 percent in July 2019 vs. July 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to six models including the new BMW 745e and the BMW i3, BMW i8 Coupe, BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Several new plug-in hybrid BMW models will arrive in 2020. The fully electric MINI Cooper SE will also arrive in 2020."

BMW plug-in electric car sales estimated by InsideEVs: