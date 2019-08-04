Vehicles purchased or leased under the program reduces GHG emissions by 36,000 tonnes over the next year

August 1, 2019 Ottawa Transport Canada

Canadians’ quality of life—and Canada’s future growth—are deeply tied to the environment. To support the transition to a low-carbon transportation system, the Government of Canada has set sales targets for new zero-emission vehicles in Canada. The government has several measures in place to help meet these targets, including the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program, which provides incentives for people and businesses to purchase or lease zero-emission vehicles.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport is pleased to mark a milestone of more than 14,000 purchases or leases to date through its Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program launched three months ago. This represents an estimated reduction of up to 36,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year, or 429,000 tonnes over the expected lifespan of these vehicles.‎

Sales of all zero-emission vehicles in Canada for the first six months of 2019 are up 30% compared with last year. Zero-emission vehicles represented roughly 3% of all new, light-duty vehicles sold in the first half of 2019, compared to roughly 2% during the same period in 2018.

Canada is committed to working with like-minded jurisdictions and is now a member of the International Zero-Emission Vehicle Alliance, an international group of governments joining forces to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles. This follows the June 2019 agreement between Canada and California on advancing clean vehicles and fuels, which includes working together to analyze measures to help achieve zero-emission vehicle sales targets.

Through these efforts, the Government of Canada is encouraging the use of zero-emission vehicles and making this clean technology more affordable to Canadians, while promoting a cleaner environment and better quality of life.