Not long ago, Tesla surprised us with an update to its flagship Model S and Model X vehicles. Essentially, the design team borrowed a motor configuration concept from the Model 3 to make the cars more efficient and quicker. In addition, the vehicles' adaptive suspension system received improvements and an overall increase in range.

Tesla — and more specifically CEO Elon Musk — continues to insist that its vehicles don't ever undergo traditional refreshes. However, many people will argue that this particular upgrade makes the Model S and X much like brand-new vehicles. Still, it's just one of a wealth of incremental updates that Tesla vehicles undergo on a constant basis.

After all of this happened, people began taking ownership of the Raven models and performing the usual tests. In this recent video, we get to see the Model S Raven and have a brief look at some of the changes. Then, it's off to the track for some VBOX testing. You may be surprised by some of the results.

Check out the video and let us know your thought in the comment section below.

Video Description via Tesla Racing Channel on YouTube: