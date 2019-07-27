BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands) released a new set of infographics of its share in the plug-in market globally for the first six months of this year.

As usual, the purpose of the presentation is to show the brand's position being higher than the industry average. Let's check the numbers.

Electromobility In Germany. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

In Germany, BMW brand accounts for about 19% of plug-in electric car sales, which is the highest share of all brands.

Our attention was however caught by Tesla in second place, which in less than a year, jumped from just a few percent to 13%! Moreover, Volkswagen dropped to fifth with just 7% (it was #2 between March 2018 and February 2019 with 14%). Great sales of ZOE allowed Renault to expand to 12%.

Electromobility In Europe. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

In the case of Europe (most of Europe, to be precise), BMW is not the most popular plug-in brand anymore as 13% was noticeably behind the new leader - Tesla with 18%.

The biggest automotive group was the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance but its market share decreased to 25%.

Electromobility Globally. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

Globally, BMW moved into third place (6%), as BAIC results were below expectations this year (just 4%). The two top are Tesla (19%) and BYD (13%). Interestingly, Hyundai is now 5th with 4%, about the same as Nissan.

BMW i3 Share In The Compact EV Segment Globally

A new chart is for BMW i3, which is described as the only premium model in the electric compact segment:

Electromobility By Country. Share In The EV Segment. BMW Versus Market-Average.

Plug-in electric car share for the whole of the BMW Group is significantly higher than the industry average (no change here compared to previous months).

Electromobility By Country. Share In New Registrations. BMW EV* Versus BMW ICE.

BMW Group share in the plug-in segment in particular markets is also higher than the company’s share in the gas/diesel markets, which means that the switch to electric brings a general gain of market share for the group.