With Gigafactory 3 online next year, Tesla should be able to sell substantially more.
Tesla's sales results in China seem so far this year to be better than previously estimated. Chinese sources report 21,830 (combined Model 3, Model S and Model X) sales in the first half of 2019.
The growth compared to 2018 is 173.6%. The Tesla brand was also classified at #8 considering only all-electric car sales. First place belongs to BYD with 96,631 with massive growth of 438.1%!
Second place is occupied by BAIC with 51,500 sales, but growth of just 9.1%.
Tesla enthusiast Vincent who shared the data notes also that Tesla might be #2 in terms of revenue from BEV sales in China.