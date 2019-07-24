Tesla's sales results in China seem so far this year to be better than previously estimated. Chinese sources report 21,830 (combined Model 3, Model S and Model X) sales in the first half of 2019.

The growth compared to 2018 is 173.6%. The Tesla brand was also classified at #8 considering only all-electric car sales. First place belongs to BYD with 96,631 with massive growth of 438.1%!

Second place is occupied by BAIC with 51,500 sales, but growth of just 9.1%.

Tesla enthusiast Vincent who shared the data notes also that Tesla might be #2 in terms of revenue from BEV sales in China.