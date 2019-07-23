This quarter Tesla limited its offer of the Model S, Model X and Model 3 to a total of eight versions and noticeably/significantly decreased prices, depending on the model.

As Tesla represents the majority of U.S. plug-in car sales, let's compare the models' range, acceleration and prices.

First of all, we need to note that from July (through the end of December 2019) Tesla cars are eligible to get just $1,875 in federal tax credit (instead of $3,750 in Q1-Q2, and $7,500 in the end of 2018). Since the company lowered its prices, sales should not be negatively affected.

Prices before $1,200 DST and before the $1,875 federal tax credit deduction:

Model 3 Standard Range - $35,400 ( no change )

) Model 3 Standard Range Plus - $38,990 ( $910 cheaper )

) Model 3 Long Range AWD - $47,990 ( $1,910 cheaper )

) Model 3 Long Range AWD Performance - $54,900 ( $4,910 cheaper )

) Model S Long Range AWD - $79,990 ( $5,010 cheaper )

) Model S Long Range AWD Performance LM - $99,990 ( $16,010 cheaper )

) Model X Long Range AWD - $84,990 ( $6,010 cheaper )

) Model X Long Range AWD Performance LM - $104,990 ($17,010 cheaper)

Tesla Cars Compared, U.S. – July 22, 2019

*some data/models estimated

Model 3

Model 3 Long Range AWD at $1,910 and with Pearl White Multi-Coat as standard is now simply a better value proposition than in Q2 with the $3,500 federal tax credit.

The Standard Range Plus didn't change much, while the base Standard Range is now effectively more expensive (but Tesla doesn't want to sell that version anyway).

The top of the line Performance Model 3 is now 5 grand cheaper!

Model S/X

Price reduction, especially on high-end versions, is massive. Combined with improved powertrain, more range, quicker charging (up to 150 kW) and also enhanced interior (Performance versions), Model S and Model X are a better deal than ever before.

Tesla introduced all the upgrades and dropped a few versions probably because of falling sales (Elon Musk said that there will not be any new generations of the Model S or X in the near future) and streamlining of the production at the Fremont factory (which needs to handle Model Y in the near future).