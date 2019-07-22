Simply saying that the Tesla Model 3 is more popular than all other EVs wouldn't really make for an article. Plus, most of the world is already well aware of this fact. This is especially true for people who follow the segment. Whether or not you're a Tesla fan doesn't change the reality that its cars — and more specifically, the Model 3 — have gained an incredible amount of interest and popularity across the globe.

A new research study by comparethemarket.com shows that the Model 3 is "every country’s favourite electric vehicle (EV)." While this statement isn't exactly true, the data is compelling. Essentially, the folks from the market research site took a closer look at which EVs are gaining the most traction in each country around the world. They used Google search data to paint a better picture.

According to the results of the research, the Tesla Model 3 is the most searched in over half of the 136 studied countries. The Nissan LEAF grabs the second-place position as the most popular in just 22 countries. However, if you look at the total global search numbers, the LEAF lands in the three-spot, behind the Model 3 and Model S.

Below are comparethemarket.com's lists:

Car model... Most popular in...



Tesla Model 3 75 countries

Nissan Leaf 22 countries

Tesla Model S 18 countries

Tesla Model X 13 countries

BMW i3 6 countries

Renault ZOE 3 countries

EV Total Monthly Searches



Tesla Model 3 1,529,770

Tesla Model S 559,240

Nissan Leaf 545,520

Tesla Model X 507,990

BMW i3 354,230

Renault ZOE 246,180

Chevrolet Bolt 61,770

Hyundai Kona Electric 50,720

Kia Soul EV 35,820

Jaguar I-Pace 32,270

Follow the source link below to check out the full research.