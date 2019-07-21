When Elon Musk speaks about the new Tesla pickup truck, he says it is his favorite product to date. And he also hints it will make the RAM look puny. Or, even more, that it will look like a Blade Runner contraption. This is the lead the artist Justin Duel James has followed to create this rendering.

James states in his Dribbble post:

I am a huge Tesla fanboy and have seen a lot of Tesla Pickup truck concept work. I wanted to try my own using the teaser image from the Model Y unveiling and see what I could come up with. It's futuristic but I'd be happy to drive one. Franz & Elon - feel free to send one my way. XOXO

The image has very little to do with the first teaser Elon Musk revealed, at the Semi and Roadster presentation, but it is very loyal to the lastest one. And the funny thing is that it also reminds us of a very peculiar vehicle.

Most must have never heard of the Renha Formigão, a small pickup truck made with a glass-fiber reinforced plastic body in Brazil. It was very popular in the 1980s in Rio de Janeiro.

Anyway, its A-pillars that join with the bonnet – or frunk, in Tesla models – make it have an undeniable resemblance to James’ rendering.

Will we have a pickup with this futurist and nostalgic touch? Will it look at the same time as something that got out of Blade Runner and around Copacabana beaches all at once? You are more than welcome to tell us what you think in the comments.

Source: Dribbble via Electrek