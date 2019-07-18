According to a recent report by Autoblog, Ohlins — a Swedish company that develops advanced vehicle suspension systems — announced it will be supplying adjustable shocks for the upcoming 2020 Polestar 2 battery-electric car. Moreover, the report says the company shared that the shocks are specifically for a Polestar 2 performance package.

Ohlins already makes suspension parts and systems for the Volvo S60 T8, among other Volvo cars that Polestar has helped engineer. Aside from the shocks, the Polestar 2 performance package will be multi-faceted. This makes sense since a performance package doesn't generally consist of upgraded shocks alone.

Autoblog contacted Polestar to secure additional details. The company shared that the package consists of:

" ... more powerful Brembo brakes, stickier tires, forged wheels, and some Polestar trim pieces such as yellow seatbelts ... "

However, while Polestar was forthcoming with the above information, it didn't divulge more specific specs. So, we'll have to wait in anticipation for details pertaining to official pricing, tire make, tire size, and brake size. The Polestar rep did tell Autoblog that the package should come in around $5,000.

The Polestar 2 launch edition is set to start at $63,000. Less expensive variants will follow, including a shorter range ~$44,000 model. Thus far, there is no word on which trim levels will allow for the performance package.

The Polestar 2 could be a direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3, so a performance package is clearly something that needs to be available. We just reported that the Model 3 Performance is available for as low as $49,990, though the variant that comes at that price may be missing some features. Hopefully, over time, Polestar will be able to reduce its prices to parallel that of Tesla.