The car is surely severely damaged, but luckily the driver is okay.

We've seen no shortage of Teslacam videos capturing wrecks here in the U.S., but now with the Model 3 arrival en masse in Europe, similar videos are starting to surface from overseas now too.

This particular video shows us Teslacam on a Model 3 that captures a very wild and quite scary crash.

According to the video uploader, his first reaction was to assist the driver out of his car and to safely get him to the side of the road. Afterward, the Tesla driver returned to his car to save the footage of the crash as evidence of what really occurred.

It's hard for us to believe that the truck driver didn't see the car, but according to the video description, this is a new interchange, which could perhaps explain why the truck driver wasn't aware of the other vehicle.

Watch the clip above to see the crash caught on Teslacam.

Video description via on Armand Vervaeck YouTube: