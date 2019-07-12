June 2019 was the second best month ever for plug-in electric car sales in Germany, as BEVs more than doubled and PHEVs shrunk a little bit.

The total number of passenger plug-in car registrations was 8,631 (up 49% year-over-year) at 2.65% market share. It seems like a good foundation for the upcoming tsunami of German EVs that should easily shoot the market share up to 5-10%.

BEVs: 5,760 – up 117% at ≈1.8% market share

– up 117% at ≈1.8% market share PHEVs: 2,871 – down 9% at ≈0.9% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – June 2019

The clear winner for the month was the Tesla Model 3 with 1,336 new registrations, but there were a couple more models with decent scores like Renault ZOE (1,020), Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (915) and BMW i3 (714).

Moreover, despite all the Tesla surges, ZOE remains the top-selling model with 5,551 registrations YTD (Model 3 is not far behind with 5,350).

Audi e-tron with 246 registrations is above the Tesla Model X (98 and 318 YTD). The Tesla Model S noted 171 (539 YTD). For sure Tesla needs to do some homework with the S/X and try to further improve Model 3 results before the Volkswagen ID.3 comes on the scene if it wants to stay on top in 2020.

The number of registrations of the StreetScooter commercial electric vans was 447 (1,169 YTD).

Source: KBA