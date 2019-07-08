The latest video from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction zone in Shanghai, China - provided by Jason Yang - does not reveal any breakthrough changes as the work is now spread out on various fronts.

One thing is sure, the white plant with red Tesla accents stands out in the background.

At 04:16 we can see some bit of the inside from the drone's perspective. At 5:00 workers spotted the drone and we wonder whether they are aware how important GF3 is for Tesla and further EV expansion.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: