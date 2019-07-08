The brand new, white building shines in the background.
The latest video from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction zone in Shanghai, China - provided by Jason Yang - does not reveal any breakthrough changes as the work is now spread out on various fronts.
One thing is sure, the white plant with red Tesla accents stands out in the background.
At 04:16 we can see some bit of the inside from the drone's perspective. At 5:00 workers spotted the drone and we wonder whether they are aware how important GF3 is for Tesla and further EV expansion.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in first phase and 500,000 per year in the future