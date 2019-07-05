In June, plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. significantly accelerated as InsideEVs data shows 37,818 sales (confirmed or estimated), which is 51% more than a year ago.

Also, the market share finally went up to roughly 2.5%. Total sales after six months are close to 149,000 at an average 1.8% market share.

Let's see how the results look on the graphs.

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – June 2019

July is expected to be weaker than June - at least usually was in the past.

Tesla Model 3 remains the lone market leader of the plug-in market with 21,225 sales for the month and 67,650 YTD.

The LOL chart in June proves that Model 3 sales are not going to slow down. Soon, the Model S should be able to take second place as the Chevrolet Volt is retired.

The Top 10 chart highlights the success of Model 3 once again, but, very surprising, the Model X moves to 2nd for the year.