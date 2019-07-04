There is not much good news for the Nissan LEAF in Japan this year. Despite the introduction of the Nissan LEAF e+ 62 kWh battery version, sales are in retreat.

In June, Nissan sold some 1,387 LEAFs, which is 5% less than a year ago. Due to five out of six months under the line, total sales during the first half of the year stand at 10,541 (down 27.7%).

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – June 2019

Sine U.S. LEAF sales have also been weaker than in the past, Japan is slowly catching up in cumulative results.

Hopefully, sales of 62 kWh LEAF e+ will lead to an increase in Europe.