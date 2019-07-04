In June, plug-in electric car registrations in Sweden increased by 69% year-over-year, to 3,326, which is the second-best result ever.

Market share remains in rare two-digit territory for 10th the consecutive month, at 10%.

A major factor in these great results was the new wave of Tesla Model 3 deliveries in the last month of the quarter. With 524 new registrations, the Model 3 was the top model for the month, and its second-place position on the year grew a bit stronger.

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – June 2019

The next three best-selling models in June were plug-in hybrids:

The biggest surprise was the Tesla Model S with 209 registrations for the month, but again - Tesla usually delivers a higher number of cars in the last month of the quarter.

Source: EV Sales Blog