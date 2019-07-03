Based on automakers' sales reports and our estimates, we report a total of 37,818 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in June, compared to last year's 25,029 and last month's 28,386. While the increase is not huge, it's an increase nonetheless.

As usual, Tesla has accounted for much of the overall U.S. EV sales numbers for several months now. Meanwhile, some other EVs are seeing sales growth, while others are lackluster. In the first quarter of 2019, Tesla focused its efforts on global deliveries, though this quarter, it's clear that the focus shifted back to ramping up domestic production and sales. All in all, Tesla produced and delivered more cars in Q2 2019 than it ever has in its history.

According to our researched estimates, Tesla sold 25,700 EVs in the U.S. in June 2019. Last June, that number added up to some 11,202. To put it in perspective, Tesla sales in June 2019 accounted for over two-thirds of all plug-in sales (37,818) on our shores. According to our research and Tesla's quarterly report, Tesla delivered 21,225 Model 3 sedans, 1,750 Model S vehicles, and 2,725 Model X crossovers in the U.S. this June.

Honda made notable strides in 2018 with its Clarity Plug-In Hybrid. It outsold its number one rival — the Toyota Prius Prime — in October and December. Moving into 2019, January and February brought two more wins for the Clarity PHEV. However, in March, April, and May based on our estimates, Prime sales finally topped Clarity sales. Now, in June, Prime sales have plummeted significantly, but it appears to have still topped the Clarity by a small margin.

Sadly, Toyota has stopped reporting Prius model splits, so we only have an estimate of Prime plug-ins delivered. According to our research, Toyota sold 1,144 Primes in the U.S. in June. Honda sold an automaker-reported 1,092 total Clarity vehicles last month. We estimate that only 1,030 were of the PHEV variety.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV , had another hot month, eclipsing the 1,500-mark by a decent number. In fact, Bolt deliveries were at 1,659 , according to our research. That number is the second-highest on the year for Chevy's BEV. In addition, other chart-toppers for June include the Nissan LEAF with 1,156 copies sold, as well as the BMW 5 Series plug-in at an estimated 908, and the Audi e-tron, at 726. , and the With all of that being said, we're elated to report that June 2019 goes into the history books, securing a spot in our top five all-time U.S. EV sales list.

Top Months for U.S. EV Sales to Date (estimated):

We'll close out the month with the usual final data points and another look at our completed sales chart. Just look at Tesla U.S. sales compared to all other OEMs. Also, take note of the BEV number. We're looking at some ridiculously crazy increases, to say the least.

Other Statistical Points of Interest from June 2019

Top Manufacturers Of Plug-In Vehicles:

Tesla* – 25,700 General Motors* – 1,994 BMW Group – 1,744 Nissan – 1,156 Toyota* – 1,144

Pure Electric Car Market Share vs PHEV In June*

BEV – 30,494 PHEV – 7,324

*Based on estimates due to the lack of U.S. monthly sales reporting by Tesla and GM, as well as Toyota Prius (Prime) and BMW i3 (BEV + REx) splits, and multiple automakers refusing to provide information related to individual EV sales.

Above - 2019 Monthly Sales Chart For The Major Plug-In Automakers. *Estimated Sales Numbers – Reconciled on Monthly or Quarterly Totals. ** Estimated (Based on State/Rebate Data and other reports). BEV models are designated with the icon.