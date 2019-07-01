Alliance Ventures (the venture capital arm of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance) announced another investment in an EV-related company - The Mobility House, described as "a technology company that provides a platform for integrating vehicle batteries into power grids using intelligent charging, energy and storage solutions".

The Mobility House already partnered with Renault and Nissan on various projects, including bi-directional charging (V2G) and energy storage.

It's hard to say what the next step will be, as the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance didn't reveal any financial terms, so we don't know how big a share was acquired.

"That investment is the latest by Alliance Ventures in start-up, early-stage development and entrepreneurs at the cutting edge of next-generation technology for the automotive industry. The Mobility House is based in Germany, Switzerland and California’s Silicon Valley." "Alliance member companies and The Mobility House have already embarked on several projects together. For instance, through collaboration with The Mobility House, the Nissan LEAF was the first electric car to be used in a Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) project in Germany, in Hagen. Cooperating with Groupe Renault, The Mobility House will market the biggest stationary energy storage systems made with electric vehicle batteries in Europe and contribute through its smart energy platform to make the Portuguese island of Porto Santo, near Madeira, the first “smart island” in the world." "The investment in The Mobility House follows 11 others by Alliance Ventures, including start-up based in North America, Europe and China."

François Dossa, Alliance Global Vice President for Ventures and Open Innovation and Chairman of Alliance Ventures said:

“Alliance Ventures aims to provide the right ecosystem of open innovation to ensure Alliance member companies deliver mobility for tomorrow. The Mobility House’s expertise in e-mobility and energy transition will contribute to the Alliance commitment to zero-emission vehicles and to the achievement of our vision: shaping the future of mobility.”

Thomas Raffeiner, founder and CEO of The Mobility House said: