According to Bloomberg, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk wrote in an internal memo to employees, explaining that the company is on track for an all-time quarterly delivery record.

To make it happen, however, Tesla has to go "all out."

“There is a lot of speculation regarding our vehicle deliveries this quarter,” Musk told employees in an email Tuesday. “The reality is that we are on track to set an all-time record, but it will be very close. However, if we go all out, we can definitely do it!” “We already have enough vehicle orders to set a record, but the right cars are not yet all in the right locations. Logistics and final delivery are extremely important, as well as finding demand for vehicle variants that are available locally, but can’t reach people who ordered that variant before the end of the quarter.”

Musk's email comes after speculation that deliveries are hampered by a delivery bottleneck.

To set a new record, Tesla needs to deliver in Q2 around 91,000 cars. The result is very important as Tesla was questioned about whether demand is strong and since profitability is highly related to sales volume.

Elon Musk stays focused on the goal, working on global logistics even in his 48th birthday.

A separate topic in Bloomberg's report is the departure of Tesla’s head of production Peter Hochholdinger, who joined the company in 2016 (from Audi).

Source: Bloomberg