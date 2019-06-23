This Tesla Semi simulator is out of this world. It appears to be a whole heck of a lot of fun to drive the Semi around at crazy fast speeds.

We're not sure any semi should be driven so aggressively and at such a high rate of speed, but this is a simulation, so safety isn't a concern.

Interestingly, the real-life Tesla Semi has some out-of-this-world specs and those figures are what this simulated truck is built upon.

Here are the insane specs on the Tesla semi:

Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80K lbs load - 20 sec

Speed up a 5% Grade - 65 mph

Mile Range - 300 or 500 miles

Powertrain - 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles

Energy Consumption - Less than 2 kWh / mile

Fuel Savings - $200,000+

Expected Base Price (300 mile range) - $150,000

Expected Base Price (500 mile range) - $180,000

Base Reservation - $20,000

Expected Founders Series Price - $200,000

Founders Series Reservation - $200,000 * Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.

In the first few minutes of the video, you'll see the semi simulation build process. That's then followed by driving on various terrains and at varying speeds. It's quite fun to watch the entire video from start to finish, despite it not being in English.

Video via xWilly on YouTube.