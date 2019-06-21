TFLnow takes us on an in-depth tour of Rivian's products. The video includes an up-close look at the upcoming all-electric automaker's R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck, along with some driving footage. In addition, it showcases an interview with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, as well as VP for Vehicle Integration and Development, Charles Sanderson.

While some of the information is a recap and summary of what we already know about the Rivian R1T and R1S, Sanderson dives into specific details about the vehicles' chassis that's pretty compelling. He talks at length about Rivian's state-of-the-art all-wheel-drive and traction control systems.

The technology will allow an incredible level of traction optimization due to the independent control of each wheel. This also means Rivian's vehicles will be able to turn on a dime while performing difficult tasks such as rock climbing.

The Ford F-150 Raptor is a true beast when it comes to off-roading. In fact, it's arguably in a class of its own. However, with the above systems in place, mated to the ridiculous, instantaneous, all-electric torque of the Rivian R1T and R1S, Ford's lauded rock climber may be facing some serious competition in the near future.