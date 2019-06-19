Elon Musk announced that next month Tesla will charge $1,000 premium for the Black paint color, which was a standard color for Model 3, Model S and Model X.

"Starting next month, Tesla will charge $1000 for color black (same price as silver)"

The first question that comes to mind is whether this means an increase in price or some other colors too. Later, it was confirmed that there will be a new "simple white" base color.

At this point it's not clear whether the new white color will be an addition or will take place of some of the existing colors.

The current offer includes (prices for Model 3):

Black - $0

Midnight Silver Metallic - $1,000

Deep Blue Metallic - $1,000

Pearl White Multi-Coat - $1,500

Red Multi-Coat - $2,000

Source: Electrek