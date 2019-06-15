This month Volvo Trucks launched the first pilot assignment of the all-electric, autonomous Vera hauler, which transport goods from a logistics center to a port terminal in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The project was launched in partnership with the ferry and logistics company DFDS with a purpose to develop and test the technology.

Currently, Vera is able to drive on pre-defined routes, partially on public roads and partially in an industrial area. The speed limit is 40 km/h (25 mph).

It's too early to say that the Vera is already fully autonomous, as the vehicle is monitored by an operator in a control tower who is also responsible for the transport. It's rather the first step.

"In 2018, Volvo Trucks presented its first electric, connected and autonomous solution, designed for repetitive assignments in logistics centres, factories and ports. Vera is suited for short distances, transporting large volumes of goods with high precision." "The aim is to implement a connected system consisting of several Vera vehicles monitored by a control tower. The purpose is to enable a seamless and constant flow responsive to demands on greater efficiency, flexibility and sustainability. The collaboration with DFDS is a first step towards implementing Vera in a real transport assignment on pre-defined public roads in an industrial area."

Interestingly, in May, also Einride T-pod started similar operation in Sweden with DB Schenker. In both cases the vehicles are cabinless.

