Nissan e-NV200 electric van posts record 10,000 orders in Europe as business leaders switch to zero-emissions deliveries

Nissan e-NV200 tops zero-emissions LCV sales in 10 European markets, including UK, Italy, Norway and the Netherlands

The Nissan e-NV200's environmental credentials and practicality attracts fleet customers including DHL, Chronopost, in adddition to private hire businesses

New 40 kWh battery yields 60% more driving range with no compromise in the e-NV200's competitive load capacity

PARIS, France – The latest Nissan e-NV200 electric van has posted record sales across Europe, following a series of upgrades as commercial fleets continue to focus on sustainability.

With particularly high demand from last-mile delivery businesses helping to drive the model's continued sales success, the 40 kWh Nissan e-NV200 has gone from strength to strength since its introduction in February 2018, securing over 10,000 orders across the continent.

This most recent sales success builds upon the versatile Nissan e-NV200's status as a leader in its class, emerging as the best-selling zero-emissions LCV in 10 markets across Europe last year – including the UK, Italy, Norway and the Netherlands.

Both the Nissan e-NV200 van and Combi passenger variants continue to secure their place with major delivery, transport and private hire businesses throughout Europe with recent fleet orders including DHL and Chronopost.

For both commercial and personal use, the Nissan e-NV200 range is a highly practical and efficient option, utilising the best features of Nissan's multi-award-winning NV200 van and electric vehicle technology from the Nissan LEAF – the top-selling electric vehicle in Europe in 2018.

Thanks to the intelligent, space-efficient design of the upgraded 40 kWh battery, the upgraded Nissan e-NV200 retains its impressive cargo capacity and payload, capable of transporting 4.2 m3 of cargo or a combined weight of 705 kg in the van variant.

The efficient powertrain and innovative battery combine to give the Nissan e-NV200 a highly effective driving range for both commercial and personal customers. Under the rigorous Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), a single full charge of the 40kWh model yields a 200 km range on the Combined cycle and up to 301 km on the City cycle – a 60% increase on the previous generation battery.*

When charging is required, the Nissan e-NV200 also offers a number of convenient solutions. In addition to the standard domestic plug, customers can use a wall box unit and the on-board 7 kW fast charger to fully charge the vehicle from empty in 7.5 hours, whilst a rapid charger allows users to reach from 20% to 80% charge in just 40 to 60 minutes.**

Paolo D'Ettore, Director LCV Business Unit Nissan Europe, said "The success of e-NV200 truly demonstrates that we have the right product at the right time. The acceleration of fleet electrification – especially in city centres – is a challenge for our customers, so we recognise the need to work with them and provide the optimal ecosystem to support a smooth transition to electric vehicles.

"Thanks to its intelligent design and zero-emissions powertrain, the Nissan e-NV200 is the perfect tool to help businesses maximise their operational success and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Since it was first launched in 2014, the Nissan e-NV200 has enjoyed sales success across Europe, with over 20,000 new vehicles delivered to customers. Alongside the Nissan LEAF, the Nissan e-NV200 is at the forefront of Nissan's Intelligent Mobility strategy, employing intelligent power, intelligent driving and intelligent integration to contribute towards a more efficient and connected society.

*Figures shown are for comparability purposes; only compare figures with vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. The electric range shown achieved using the new (WLTP) test procedure. Figures obtained after the battery was fully charged. Actual real world driving results may vary depending on factors such as the starting charge of the battery, accessories fitted after registration, weather conditions, driving styles and vehicle load.

**Figures quoted are for a 40kWh battery. Time dependent on charging conditions, including charger type and condition, battery temperature as well as ambient temperature at point of use. Indicated home (or office) charging requires use of a 32 A / 6.6 kWh (7kW) wall box. Indicated rapid charging time requires use of a CHAdeMO rapid charger.