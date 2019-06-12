It's all here in a relatively short and concise format.
As most of you are aware, Tesla held its annual shareholder meeting last evening. Prior to the actual event, we would have told you that there was going to be some difficult discussion about the company's current stock situation. However, that topic never came up. Instead, it was all about the electric automaker's successes and future plans.
Like most of these events, the Tesla shareholder meeting was a long one and packed with information. If you didn't have time to watch it, no worries. We'll be covering a number of highlights from the meeting. For now, check out our good friend Sean Mitchell's video recap of the event, as well as his notes in the video description below.
Model 3 outselling all competitions combined
Model 3 best selling car by revenue of any car in the US
Model 3 outselling the Mercedes C-Class, BMW 3 series, Audi A4, Lexus IS, and Jag Xe in units
No EV has exceeded the range of the 2012 Model S
“It won’t be long before we have a 400 mile range car.”
90% of orders are coming from non-reservation holders
63% of trade ins are non-premium cars
Model Y demand will be better than the S, X and 3 combined. We might be able to get the drag coefficient lower than the Model 3.
Model Y volume by fall of 2020
They are actively searching for a location for Giga 4 in Europe. Decision on Giga Europe location by end of year.
They introduced Drew who works under JB.
“When you buy a car, you’re buying freedom - freedom to travel.”
Will have mobile service vans that go to you to fix the car, including bumper and minor collision repair.
Moving a lot of the body repair to in-house.
“Hope to unveil the pickup truck - hopefully - this summer”
“We might get into the mining business.”
Battery and powertrain investor day this likely summer and hopefully by the end of the year.
Battery cells production to scale and price per kWh and FSD should be the most important strategic metrics.
“We don’t want to let the cat out of the bag too much…” “…but we want to get to “large scale production…” “and cost per kWh lower and energy density higher.”
Tesla Insurance - we have a small acquisition to make and a bit of software to write
Pickup to be more functional than an F150 and better sports handling than a basic 911.
Medium pizza phased array for Starlink. We could make the smaller antenna but most likely rely on cell networks. It’s not ideal of high density cities.
Ride Share with human drivers initially makes sense. We will probably do this.
Towing capacity for the pickup will meet or exceed the F150’s
India - Tesla will be there next year.