The latest video from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai (as of June 2, 2019) shows the progress over the months since January.

According to the video description, there are first indications that Tesla might've already started the construction of production lines inside the facility.

The company already announced prices and opened the order book for the Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus version that will be produced at the Gigafactory 3. In parallel, Tesla held a job recruitment, which all in all hints that everything is on track.

Tesla Model 3

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai China(June02 2019） The operation platform has been added around the plant, indicating that the construction of the internal production line has begun. May 31th, Tesla China's official website released the pre-sale price of the G3 version of Modle3. It starts at 328,000 RMB(47,500US$),expected to be delivered in 6 to 10 months. May 29th, 1st large-scale on-the-spot recruitment of Tesla Shanghai, covering the 4 major workshops of stamping, welding, painting and final assembly, as well as other departments such as facility operation & logistics, which almost covers all positions in the production line of new Tesla G3.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: