Unofficially, it's said that Tesla already started construction of the production line.
The latest video from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai (as of June 2, 2019) shows the progress over the months since January.
According to the video description, there are first indications that Tesla might've already started the construction of production lines inside the facility.
The company already announced prices and opened the order book for the Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus version that will be produced at the Gigafactory 3. In parallel, Tesla held a job recruitment, which all in all hints that everything is on track.
Tesla Model 3
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai China(June02 2019）
The operation platform has been added around the plant, indicating that the construction of the internal production line has begun.
May 31th, Tesla China's official website released the pre-sale price of the G3 version of Modle3. It starts at 328,000 RMB(47,500US$),expected to be delivered in 6 to 10 months.
May 29th, 1st large-scale on-the-spot recruitment of Tesla Shanghai, covering the 4 major workshops of stamping, welding, painting and final assembly, as well as other departments such as facility operation & logistics, which almost covers all positions in the production line of new Tesla G3.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 500,000 per year