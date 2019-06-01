We love that high-end exotic automakers like Ferrari are getting into the plug-in game, even if it's only plug in hybrids at first. No matter how they may try to deny it, eventually, they'll be selling all-electric cars also.

I happen to think the upcoming Ferrari SF90 Stradale is absolutely striking, even by Ferrari standards, and with its 968 hp, it's Ferrari's most powerful street-legal car ever. The SF90 is powered by a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 that puts out 769 hp, then gets another 217 horsepower from three, yes three electric motors; two in the front, and one in the rear. All that power translates to 0 - 62 mph in 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of 211 mph.

While we applaud Ferrari for what is the beginning of their eventual transition to pure electrics (remember, resistance is futile), we can't help but throw out a couple nitpicks; after all, this is InsideEVs.

First, at only 7.9 kWh, the SF90's battery is good for only about 15 miles of range (and that's probably on the WLTP range rating, meaning it will be much less for the EPA rating). Even BMW, whom we've roundly criticized for giving the i8 such a small battery, now has an 11.6 kWh battery for their plug-in hybrid supercar and that's nearly 50% larger than the SF90's.

Then there's the charge port location. OK, OK, we know the aesthetics were most likely Ferrari's primary concern, but seriously, how do you plug that in without scratching the paint? Maybe they don't expect owners to actually plug it in, and simply rely on whatever energy the regenerative braking system provides? Or, maybe Ferrari will come out with a $5,000 optional overhead cable management system for the EVSE, so the cable retracts from the ceiling of the garage, and never rests on the top of the car as it would otherwise have to.

First world problems, I guess.