Audi recently announced a significantly accelerated e-roadmap, which describes targets for electrification by 2025.

The German manufacturer intends in just around 7 years to increase the number of plug-in models on the market to more than 30, including 20 all-electric!

Such a high number of models is expected to result in about 40% share of plug-ins out of overall worldwide unit sales by 2025.

To make it happen, Audi will invest around €14 billion on electric mobility, digitalization and highly automated driving.

Audi news

At least three of the BEVs will be based on the Volkswagen's MEB platform, while the PPE joint platform with Porsche will be utilized at the beginning of the next decade.

"By 2025, the Audi portfolio will already include more than 30 models with electric drive, of which 20 will be all-electric. For the entry into the premium electric world, the company will by then have launched at least three models based on the modular electric-drive kit (MEB) for more compact vehicles. The first models on the PPE architecture developed together with Porsche will be available in the upper segments at the beginning of the next decade. Audi has raised its forecast for sales of all-electric cars and plug-in hybrids, and now expects electrified automobiles to account for about 40 percent of worldwide unit sales by 2025."

'

Let's sum the Audi plans.

General plans:

By 2025: more than 30 plug-in electric cars, including 20 BEV models

By 2025: plug-ins to take 40% of worldwide unit sales



The range will cover every relevant market segment from the compact to the full-size class. A series of models with classic body layouts such as Avant and Sportback will also be available

range of plug-in hybrid automobiles to greatly expanded to virtually every market segment

Platforms:

Audi’s modified platform for first BEVs: for Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback “The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback use components from Audi’s modular longitudinal platform. This and numerous innovative technologies primarily in the area of drive systems are giving rise to a separate product family of e-SUVs with electric quattro all-wheel drive. Fast charging with up to 150 kW and ample range suitable for long-distance journeys are benchmarks in this class.” Second e-platform: for Audi e-tron GT concept “Audi will present the first member of another e-platform by the end of 2018: The Audi e-tron GT concept showcar, a highly dynamic coupe with a flat floor assembly, is debuting at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The technology in this automobile was developed in collaboration with Porsche; the design and character of the e-tron GT concept are packed full of unmistakable Audi DNA.” Premium Platform Electric (PPE) developed by Audi and Porsche: multiple models in high-volume B through D segments “Another joint project of the development departments at Audi and Porsche is the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). It will be the basis for multiple Audi model families with all-electric drive covering the high-volume B through D segments of the market. Both SUVs and classic body concepts are planned here. A major strength of the PPE is that it was developed exclusively for electric drive. This offers advantages with respect to weight, the package and the proportions of the body.” Volkswagen modular electrification platform (MEB): for high-volume A segment “Several Volkswagen Group brands are collaborating on the development of the modular electrification platform (MEB), which serves as the basis for a series of Audi e-models, particularly in the high-volume A segment. One of these is being developed specifically for the requirements of China, the single most important market.”

Audi BEV models:

Audi PHEV models: