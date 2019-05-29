Spy photographers recently tracked new camouflaged prototypes of the Audi e-tron, which reportedly are higher-power Audi e-tron Quattro S versions.

"On the exterior side, we can see Audi would fit the e-tron with a snazzier grille and lower fascia to inject a bit more attitude into the people mover. There are some properly massive brakes behind the black wheels of these test vehicles, though the rolling stock might be placeholders for production rims with more of an EV appearance."

According to unofficial sources, the new version will get more power to accelerate faster than the current 5.5 seconds (0-60 mph) or 5.7 seconds (0-100 km/h). The two electric motors (one per axle), which together develops up to 300 kW (408 hp) and 664 Nm in S boost mode, are expected to be upgraded to 500 hp, 550 hp or even 640 hp (477 kW) in three-motor configuration (two motors for rear wheels and single in the front).

The major limitation would be however range - already just 204 miles (328 km) EPA - which would decrease when using higher power and a heavier powertrain. This is why we can't rule out a battery pack upgrade beyond 95 kWh.

Audi e-tron

The Audi e-tron Quattro S is expected on the market in early 2020. Below you can find three prototypes caught at the Nürburgring:

Audi e-tron specs:

EPA range of 204 miles (328 km) or up to 417 km (259.1 miles) under WLTP test cycle

or up to under WLTP test cycle 95 kWh battery (36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts)

(36 cell modules, each module is equipped with 12 pouch cells, nominal voltage of 396 volts) battery pack weight: 700 kilograms (1543.2 lb)

0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds or 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds

or Top speed – 124 mph

dual-motor all-wheel drive – up to 300 kW and 664 Nm in S mode (boost) or up to 265 kW and 561 Nm in D mode . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode).

or . Front motor is 135 kW, the rear is 165 kW (S mode). Maximum tow rating – 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) when properly equipped

9.6 kW on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase in Europe

on-board charger (240 V, 40 A) in U.S. and or three-phase in Europe DC fast charging up to 150 kW: 0-80% in 30 minutes

Source: Motor1, Automedia, CarPix