YASA, the British manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors, boasted that it will be supplying electric motors for the world's first plug-in hybrid Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

According to the press release, YASA has been working on the project closely with Ferrari for over the past two and a half years, which gives us glimpses of how many not-yet-announced projects could be under development by various brands.

In the case of the SF90 Stradale, Ferrari ordered a custom version of YASA motors, which is super power dense at 14 kW/kg! In total, the SF90 Stradale is equipped with two motors in the front (with torque vectoring between front wheels) and a single motor in the rear.

"YASA's innovative axial-flux electric motor designs offer best-in-class power and torque densities. They are ideally suited to both hybrid and pure electric vehicle applications. The custom YASA motor in the SF90 Stradale is highly compact with a world-leading power density of 14kW/kg, allowing Ferrari to deliver unparalleled vehicle performance whilst reducing vehicle weight. The motors will be manufactured in YASA's production facility in Oxford, UK." Chris Harris, YASA's CEO said: "We're delighted to announce Ferrari as a YASA customer and for Ferrari's first ever hybrid series production car – the SF90 Stradale – to be powered by a YASA electric motor. We've worked closely with Ferrari over the past two and a half years to develop a custom solution that meets their unique performance requirements, aided by the fact that our companies both share the same passion for innovation and the same unwavering commitment to excellence. Through this long-term collaboration, we are helping to set the bar for high-performance electric driving experiences."

Ferrari SF90 Stradale specs:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds

0-200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.7 seconds

Maximum speed 340 km/h (211 mph)



7.9 kWh battery

battery all-electric range of up to 25 km (15.5 miles)

system output 735 kW (1000 cv) - 574 kW (780 cv) ICE and (162 kW)three electric motors

- 574 kW (780 cv) ICE and (162 kW)three electric motors powertrain: 4L V8 ICE, 8-speed, F1 dual-clutch transmission and electric motor in the rear and two electric motors in the front

all-wheel drive

Dry weight 1570 kg