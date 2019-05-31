Tesla has now begun taking orders for the Chinese built Model 3. As expected, the locally built vehicles will cost thousands less for buyers willing to wait 6-10 months.

Tesla has set the base price at 328,000 yuan ($47,523), including taxes. These cars will be built at Tesla’s Gigafactory currently under construction in Shanghai. It will have a range of 460 kM (286 miles) per charge is currently estimated to be delivered in 6 to 10 months.

This makes the vehicle 49,000 yuan cheaper than the import version. As a company noted in a Chinese-language statement "The price drop makes Tesla more accessible."

By producing the Model 3 locally, Tesla will be able to avoid import duties and significantly speed up deliveries. Currently, the automaker must ship all of its vehicles from California to overseas markets. This front loads foreign production at the early part of each quarter, with the second half of each quarter focused on making as many deliveries as possible in a short period of time. Sometime next year, Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory is expected to ramp up production and relieve a lot of the production bottleneck at the Fremont factory.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Chao Zhou)

If we are reading the google translated page correctly, pricing is as follows:

Model 3 Standard Plus - ¥377,000 ($54,566 USD)

Made-In-China Model 3 Standard Plus ¥328,000 ($47,523 USD)

Long Range - ¥421,000 ($60,910 USD)

Dual Motor Long Range - ¥463,000 ($66,990 USD)

Model 3 Long Range Performance is ¥522,000 ($75,530 USD)

Source: Bloomberg