Nissan keeps a close tab on battery degradation and overall charging patterns of its fleet of over 400,000 LEAFs on the road today. While many people continue to discount Nissan for its lack of active thermal management for its batteries, the automaker's data is compelling.

Recent Nissan battery life data suggests that the battery itself may last some 10-12 years beyond the life of the car. The company sees the LEAF's reasonable life at about 10 years. Managing director of Renault-Nissan Energy Services Francisco Carranza reveals that the batteries in those cars seem to have a 22-year life span.

It's important to note, however, that this means after 22 years the batteries could prove completely unusable. During the time that the LEAF is in possession of an owner and driven regularly, its range could surely deteriorate as its battery degrades. This is to be expected of any battery, and especially true if you own a LEAF and drive it often and hard in, especially warm climates.

Still, if someone can buy a new LEAF, which is one of the most popular and least expensive EVs available globally, and drive it for 10 years or more with no concerns about replacing the battery, this is positive news.

Nissan says it's now looking at ways to use the spent batteries in the future. According to Automotive News:

"Nissan has a number of projects to use its batteries, either new or used in applications outside of the car. Last year a three-megawatt storage system using the equivalent of 148 Leaf batteries, both new and used, was opened at Amsterdam’s ArenA soccer stadium aimed at providing a more reliable and efficient energy supply and usage."

In the past, Nissan only offered a LEAF with a small amount of range. However, now, you can get a Nissan LEAF Plus with some 226 miles of EPA-rated range. So, regardless of any degradation over time, and depending on your driving situation, the LEAF Plus is a solid EV option. Not to mention its upscale interior, notable tech features, and excellent passenger and cargo capacity.

If you own a Nissan LEAF, we'd love to hear from you in the comment section below. While many legacy OEMs are taking their time with compelling EVs, Nissan continues to impress and remain significantly ahead of the curve.

Source: Automotive News