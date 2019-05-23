Tesla enthusiasts surprisingly obtained photos of inside the Tesla Gigafactory 3.

For a few months now we have been observing the construction of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China from the outside (often from drones), but today interesting new photos from the inside appeared.

As we can see, workers still have a lot to do before any production equipment will be installed, but the floor seems already placed. The building seems to have one story with a very tall ceiling.

Tesla Gigafactory 3

tesla gigafactory 3 progress may 20 2019 Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction Progress May 20, 2019: Video
tesla gigafactory 3 progress may 19 2019 Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction Progress May 19, 2019: Video
tesla gigafactory 3 production september Tesla Gigafactory 3 Could Be Ready For Car Production By September
tesla shanghai model 3 1000 2000 weekly Musk: 1,000-2,000 Model 3 Produced Per Week At Gigafactory 3 In 2019
 

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:

  • location: Shanghai, China
  • wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
  • construction was started in January 2019
  • initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
  • production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
  • initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
  • expected total investment: about $2 billion
  • purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
  • battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
  • expected volume: 500,000 per year

Source: reddit.com