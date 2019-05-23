For a few months now we have been observing the construction of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China from the outside (often from drones), but today interesting new photos from the inside appeared.

As we can see, workers still have a lot to do before any production equipment will be installed, but the floor seems already placed. The building seems to have one story with a very tall ceiling.

Tesla Gigafactory 3

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:

location: Shanghai, China

wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)

construction was started in January 2019

initial construction should be completed by the end of summer

production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)

initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)

expected total investment: about $2 billion

purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)

battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic

expected volume: 500,000 per year

Source: reddit.com