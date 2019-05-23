Tesla enthusiasts surprisingly obtained photos of inside the Tesla Gigafactory 3.
For a few months now we have been observing the construction of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China from the outside (often from drones), but today interesting new photos from the inside appeared.
As we can see, workers still have a lot to do before any production equipment will be installed, but the floor seems already placed. The building seems to have one story with a very tall ceiling.
Tesla Gigafactory 3
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 500,000 per year
Source: reddit.com