10 Gifts For The EV Lover In Your Life

1 / 11 10 H BY DOMENICK YONEY Plug into these presents. Auto enthusiasts come in many different varieties. Buying awesome Christmas presents for them is a simple matter of knowing where, exactly, their tastes lie. For example, a dapper-dressing sports car owner who does track days might appreciate a pair of stylish driving shoes; a VW Bug aficionado might be delighted by a 1/10 scale RC rally version of their dream car. Recently, a new type of car buff has emerged: the electric vehicle lover. Since shopping for people who prefer to plug in their cars at home rather than make weekly visits to gas stations might present a challenge, we’ve put together a list of possible presents for a range of budgets that are sure to delight the battery-powered people in your life.

2 / 11 Rivian R1T pre-order Rivian shocked the world when it debuted its R1T all-electric pickup truck at the 2018 L.A. Auto Show. Built for both adventure and speed, it offers as much as 400 miles of range and a 3-second 0-to-60 mile-per-hour time. It is also rated to tow up to 11,000 pounds. Scheduled to begin rolling from an Illinois factory in 2020, a $1,000 fully-refundable pre-order will guarantee a spot in line and keep your special someone drooling in anticipation for the next two years. Pre-orders can be made on the company's website.

3 / 11 Elons Musk air freshener Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla, and also owns the rocket-launching oufit SpaceX, and tunnel-digging firm The Boring Company. His latest sedan, the Model 3, is a huge hit and the fastest-selling electric vehicle out there. If the EV lover in your life is a fan of the entrepreneur, then what better what way to stay reminded of his success story than an inspirational air freshener modeled in his image. While we can't promise it actually smells like him (we're pretty sure it doesn't), we do think it would be a well-received gift for the right person. The Elon's Musk air freshener can be purchased from Evannex in a single serving for $9.95 or in a 3-pack for $24.95.

4 / 11 Honda Urban EV Concept 1/18 scale model The Urban EV Concept by Honda was the hit of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. This 1/18 scale reproduction from DNA Collectibles ($180.26) will set off any room with its cute, but forward-looking design. It also serves as a reminder that the order books for the production version should open up early in the new year. We only hope the final design will be this compelling.

5 / 11 JLONG 20-foot J1772 extension cable If you're looking for something on the more practical side, we recommend this 20-foot extension cable from Quick Charge Power. With J1772 connectors at each end and capable of handling 40 amps, this cable is safe and compatible with every plug-in vehicle that isn't a Tesla. Besides home use, it can really come in handy if you need to use a charging station but a gas-powered car has been parked in front of it. It's available on Amazon for $198.56.

6 / 11 Works Electric Hollyburn SS Electric stand-up scooters are becoming a common sight in U.S. cities. The Hollyburn SS from Works Electric, while similar in form, is a whole other level of urban transportation. Capable of reaching speeds of 39 miles per hour and boasting a range of up to 32 miles, this is the Tesla of electric scooters. Hand-crafted in Oregon from aircraft-grade aluminum and stainless steel, this premium product can be ordered from the company's website for $6,300.

7 / 11 NoCo 1000 Amp 12V Jumpstarter Lithium Battery It may come as a shock to some, but most electric vehicles have 12-volt starter batteries just like traditional cars. Similarly, they can be jumpstarted if they run down and get you up and running again. This 1000 amp jumpstarter from NoCo can not only supply all the power you needed for a bad 12-volt battery, but can also charge your portable devices. It also features a 100-lumen flashlight with seven modes. Not much bigger than your phone, it's a steal on Amazon right now for $79.95

8 / 11 JuiceBox Pro 32 home charging station If your favorite EV fan has been charging their car using the extra-slow way using a regular 110-volt outlet, the Juicebox Pro 32 would be a much-appreciated upgrade. It's also a great way to future-proof a home. It can be installed inside or out, and puts out 7.7 kW from a 32-amp circuit. The Pro 32 features WiFi and can be voice-controlled via Amazon Echo or Alexa. It's on sale for the holidays on Amazon for only $489.

9 / 11 Trek Verve+ electric bicycle Electric bicycles make an excellent first EV. They can also serve as a fun supplement to your battery-powered stable. The Trek Verve+ is a great mix of style and performance that doesn't break the bank. It offers a range anywhere between 20-100 miles (depending on rider weight, speed, and terrain) and can go up to 20 miles per hour. With integrated lights and handlebar -mounted instrument panel, it's not lacking on features. Boasting quality components on an aluminum frame, the Trek Verve+ can be found on the company's website for $2399.99.

10 / 11 Owl Car Cam Dashcams are a great gift idea for any car owner, but EV enthusiasts seem especially fond of them. The Owl Car Cam takes the traditional product and adds a number of convenient features and integrates with your phone. It has dual HD cameras, one aimed at the road and one at the inside of the car. Always on, it boasts a built-in 4G LTE connection so you can watch what's happening from your device in real-time. If your car gets bumped while parked, it will send an alert so you can take action. Right now, the Owl website is offering a single unit for $349 or pick up two cams for only $671.