The numbers are tallied. The votes are set. The clipboards are down. And the engines (or electric motors) are silent. After an exhaustive week of testing and considerable deliberation, the 2022 Motor1.com Star Awards winners are announced, save for one: Editors' Choice.

Rather than simply publish an article on this final award, we're inviting all of you to join us for some quality car chat about the Star Awards contenders. The livestream begins at 8:00 pm EST on Thursday, December 8. You can watch it on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or right at the top of this article if you prefer.

Whereas winners in the other categories had various criteria to meet, Editors' Choice is purely from the heart. In essence, if you could have a free two-year lease on any vehicle, which one would you take? Of course, any vehicle means one of the 20 Motor1.com Star Awards finalists, ranging from the $25,000 Ford Maverick Hybrid to the $155,000 Lucid Air Grand Touring.

It's quite a spread, and if you think it's an easy decision for these editors to reach, think again. All the finalists proved to be exceptional vehicles, hence making it to the finals. Nevertheless, the final winner of the 2022 Motor1.com Star Awards will be crowned on Thursday.

All 20 vehicles were evaluated in early November during a week of testing in California. This included driving hundreds of miles on specific road test loops, using them for various commutes and daily-driver errands, and track time at Willow Spring Raceway. The editors generally clocked over 13 hours of driving and evaluations each day to reach their decisions.

Motor1.com Star Awards Winners:

We couldn't do any of this without Erange EV Tires, which joined as a sponsor for this year's Star Awards. Engineered specifically for electric vehicles, Erange EV Tires will launch in 2023 with tires promising low rolling resistance with better EV performance.

We hope you'll join us for our Editors' Choice livestream! And then we're taking a few weeks off before jumping into initial planning for the 2023 Motor1.com Star Awards in January.