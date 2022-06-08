According to Sandy Munro, based on what he's learned from extensive teardowns of multiple EVs, Ford may be the only legacy automaker to survive well into the future. Meanwhile, he thinks nearly every EV startup will struggle, and most will fail. We've seen plenty of proof of this over the years. That said, Tesla has survived, which comes as no surprise to Munro, and he believes Rivian has what it takes to make it through as well.

While Sandy Munro has been a well-known name in the automotive industry for years, especially in and around the Detroit area, he didn't really come onto the "EV radar" until he started tearing down Tesla's vehicles. Since then, Munro has moved on to deconstructing a number of other EVs, and he has plans to continue such tasks.

Munro recently got his hands on a Rivian R1T to tear apart, though he and his wife were so fond of it, they decided to keep it for themselves, which meant getting rid of their Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). However, in the end, Munro decided to tear apart an R1T electric truck anyhow. And, to say the least, he's already thoroughly impressed. Munro went as far as to say he thinks the truck should cost $100,000.

To be clear, the recent video above doesn't come from the Munro Live YouTube channel, rather, it was produced and published by Steven Mark Ryan for his channel, Solving The Money Problem. Steven provides frank and detailed discussions about the stock market, primarily related to Tesla.

With that said, keep in mind that Munro's views are based on his own personal opinions, which he makes a solid effort to back with research related to his teardowns. Moreover, Steven makes it very clear that his discussion about Munro's warning is based on his own personal "thinking process and my reasoning." He puts together these discussions to get people thinking. Steven writes:

"As always, in this video I'm just sharing my thinking process and my reasoning. Keep using your own brain. Don't be a sheep."

The short video contains an ad at around the 1-minute mark, though Steven provides the following topics and timestamps upfront, so you can skip forward to the details related to Munro's words.

Once you've had a chance to check out the video, use "your own brain" to let us know your thoughts. Do you think Munro is correct? What do you think the future holds for the automotive industry and its most celebrated brands? What about EV startups?