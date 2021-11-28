Roadshow bought a Tesla Model Y, and Editor in Chief Tim Stevens put together this recent video about the electric crossover. It's well executed, brutally honest, and highly informative. Essentially, Roadshow explains that while there are many reasons to fall in love with the Model Y, it's not worth the money, and he's surprised Tesla can even sell it. The publication writes:

"The Tesla Model Y is so close to greatness, yet a country mile away from being worth your money."

The Model Y is now the most popular electric vehicle in the US and one of the most popular EVs across the globe, which comes as no surprise since it's really just a more practical version of the Tesla Model 3. It has racked up a long list of positive reviews, along with its superb crash test ratings and numerous awards. The only consistent knocks against the Model Y are its inconsistent build quality and high starting price.

Roadshow has owned the Model Y for over three months and put it through some 1,600 miles of testing. The publication's Model Y Long Range features Deep Blue Metallic paint, a white interior, and a tow hitch, all of which cost extra. In addition, Roadshow paid $10,000 for the Full Self-Driving capability, which it has yet to get. The total price came out to $67,490 including delivery. Since the publication took delivery, Tesla has raised the price of the Model Y at least a few times.

Roadshow says the Model Y is a nice and comfortable crossover SUV with plenty of head- and legroom and generous cargo space. Its ride and handling aren't overly impressive, but its overall driving dynamics are better than rivals' models, and its acceleration will wow you. The publication has achieved real-world range that's pretty consistent with the EPA's ratings, and it admits Tesla's Supercharger network is the most comprehensive and reliable fast-charging network available today.

On the flip side, the white interior is already showing wear after just a few months, there are essentially no physical controls in the car, some features aren't very intuitive, and there's no gauge cluster.

What bothers Stevens more, however, is that the Model Y's lack of radar seems to be an issue. He explains that the cameras seem confused, which leads to frequent phantom braking. He says he's seen phantom braking in other cars, but never with this "frequency or severity," and it could potentially cause an accident.

Stevens says Tesla Autopilot works pretty well on the highway, but not on secondary roads. While it shouldn't really be used on secondary roads, Tesla allows it. Stevens think Tesla should follow suit with GM Super Cruise and disable the feature where it isn't capable of working properly.

In the end, Roadshow makes it clear that there's a whole lot to like about the Model Y, including all sorts of unique features it doesn't even mention in the review. However, Stevens says the publication wishes it hadn't bought the electric crossover due to the issues with its active safety systems and sensor package. He also says he doesn't believe Full Self-Driving will ever happen.

Finally, he goes so far as to say he can't believe Tesla would release a car like this, allow it on the road, and charge people money for it. What do you think?