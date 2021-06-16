This is arguably one of the best Tesla Model S Plaid reviews we've seen to date, and for several reasons. First of all, it was put together by Ryan Shaw, who we think does an outstanding job with his YouTube videos. In addition, we appreciate that it's a real-world review in the daylight, with no outside distractions and with plenty of attention to the little details.

There are now many reviews on the new Model S online. In fact, several came right out of the Plaid delivery event itself. While some people see the magic in that since it's sort of like you're at the event in the comfort of your own home, an event doesn't typically offer the lighting and environment to put together a solid review. With that said, we appreciate how well some of the more experienced YouTube influencers are able to pull it off.

While most media coverage about the refreshed Model S is specifically related to the Plaid, and especially its otherwordly performance specs, most of the obvious changes to the new Tesla are on the inside, in the cabin itself, as well as the car's hidden underpinnings.

It's important to point out, though you may have only heard about the Model S Plaid, which is simply the top-of-the-line trim level (much like the outgoing Model S Performance or older P100D), all Model S vehicles have been refreshed.

This is important to understand since most of the features you're seeing, aside from range, 0-60 time, and top speed, are features that come on the refreshed 2021 Model S Long Range. It starts at $79,990, which is a far cry from the Plaid's $129,990 starting price. Still, the "base" Model S rockets to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds, has an impressive range of 405 miles, and a top speed of 155 mph. We doubt there are very many folks who NEED specs better than that.

At any rate, check out Shaw's latest video to learn everything there is to know about the newly refreshed Tesla Model S. Then, start a conversation in our comment section below.