Welcome back to another video on the ABC of EVs. We love our EVs here on Best EV, and of course, our EVs are powered by batteries. One thing we mention frequently but don’t explain is battery capacity. Today, we thought we’d take a few minutes to look at battery capacity and what that actually means.

So what do we mean by battery capacity? Well, it used to be that you’d ask someone what size engine is in their car, and you’d get back an answer such as 2.0l petrol, 1.6l diesel…or something like that.

For us EV lovers, you’re much more likely to ask what size battery is in your car. Well, when we talk about battery capacity, we generally mean how much energy is stored in the battery. We typically measure this in Amp-hours or kilowatt-hours, but more on that later. And before we get into the nitty-gritty, let’s look at some examples.

About ten years ago, as Nissan and Renault were bringing EVs to the mainstream with the LEAF and Zoe, the Nissan had a capacity of 24kWh. Typically, people were getting just over 100km per charge. Fast forward a few years and Hyundai release the Kona which has a pack nearly 3 times that size and capable of over 400kms on a charge. So things are developing quickly in the EV world! Lucid is about to release the Air, which will have a pack of just over 110kWh and will be capable of 800km on a single charge. Amazing stuff!

Be sure to watch the video for more on battery capacity.