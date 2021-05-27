We’re excited to be back again for another video on the ABCs of EVs. Now, there’s a multitude of ways for charging your electric vehicle, and for those that aren’t used to the different methods and terminology, it can be a bit confusing. So today we’re looking at one of the most popular ways to charge your EV when you’re in a rush…the CCS plug.

What is CCS?

Ok…let’s take a step back and get our bearings for a few seconds. What is CCS? Well, CCS stands for Combined Charging System. It is a means of combining the slower Type 1 or Type 2 AC charging socket with an additional 2 pins for much faster DC charging. So you only need the one socket instead of having two like in the Nissan LEAF, which has the AC socket and the DC CHAdeMo socket.

So, a lot of EV drivers will have a home charger, which will most likely be an AC unit that can deliver about 7kW of power. These are the Type 1 or Type 2 connectors. However, if you’re doing a longer trip, say 400 miles, you’ll want to plug into a much faster DC charger on the way so that you get back on the road with a 20 minute stop. And this is where the CCS plug comes in.

Let’s take a closer look at a CCS connector for a moment. The popular Type 2 Mennekes plug has 2 smaller pins on top with 5 slightly larger pins underneath for grounding and to take the AC current. So instead of having a separate plug for DC charging, the CCS plug just drops the pins for AC charging and enlarges the socket to include 2 bigger DC current pins. So in this “combined” socket you now have the signal pins from the AC charger used in conjunction with the larger DC pins. Hence the name…Combined Charging System!