The Amelia Island Concours D’Elegance is known for being a gathering spot for some of the world’s rarest, most expensive and most unique classic cars. Thousands flock to the event every year just to be in the presence of such historic automotive royalty, but lovers of new (and even electric) cars will still find something they like here too.

Our own Kyle Conner was present at Amelia Island this year and he checked out all the important electric vehicles that were there: Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV, Bollinger, Lucid, Volkswagen ID.4. Oh, and Rich Benoit from Rich Rebuilds also walks into the frame at some point and just in case you were wondering, no, he didn’t come in his Sherp off-roader...

Of the EVs mentioned above, we’ve already had a chance to experience the Lucid Air, VW ID.4, but this is the first time we’ve actually seen the GMC Hummer EV in the metal. One thing we can confirm about it right away is that it is about as tall as a Kyle, but honestly it didn’t look that big in person - it certainly doesn’t look like it weighs over 9,000 pounds, or over 4 tons.

We really can’t wait to take the electric Hummer off-road, where we expect it to be a very strong performer. We’ll probably be able to set up some kind of arrangement where we’ll be able to compare it against other upcoming (and very exciting) electric off-roaders, like the ones from Rivian, Bollinger or even the Tesla Cybertruck in the not too distant future.

After going through all the EVs at Amelia Island, Kyle also does a quick tour of other interesting vehicles present at the venue and those are still worth a look, even if they are not electric.