According to a recent article published by Car and Driver, a northern Virginia Nissan dealership will lease you a new Nissan Leaf for 99 cents if you buy a Titan full-size pickup truck. The deal comes from Hart Nissan in Springfield, Virginia.

Car and Driver credits automotive journalist Dan Carney for bringing the deal to their attention via a tweet.

The deal is only valid through June 1. It runs for two years and includes 10,000 miles per year. It's also important to note that this is not a lease that's 99 cents per month. Rather, 99 cents in total, at least according to the source article.

People who buy a 2020 or 2021 Titan can opt to get the Leaf with just 99 cents due at signing. There are no other fees at signing or on a monthly basis.

Interestingly, Car and Driver also mentions that buyers would still be eligible for the federal EV tax credit. However, we're not so sure what that means since the credit doesn't apply to leases. Since there tends to be a lot of confusion around the tax credit, perhaps the publication is just making it clear that taking this cheap lease deal won't impact people's ability to use the credit in the future.

At any rate, it seems it would be silly not to take the Leaf, which is basically free. However, if you absolutely have no use for the car, you may not want to go through the trouble of paying to register, plate, and insure it, etc.

Car and Driver noted at the time of writing Hart Nissan had some 25 Titans in stock. The dealer only had five Nissan Leaf hatchbacks in stock, and they were all the more expensive "Plus" model, which has more range. Since the article was published, other stories are surfacing stating that Hart Nissan has sold out of Leafs.

What do you think? Would you take the deal? Will other Nissan dealerships go to such lengths? Leave us a comment below.