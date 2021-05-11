YouTube channel RSymons RSEV creates a ton of unique EV-related content. The channel admits that it had a chance to drive the Polestar 2 in the past, and it wasn't "especially impressed." However, this time, they get a chance to spend some more time with the Polestar 2, and it has recently undergone a major software update to improve range, performance, and more.

How does the Polestar 2 compare to the Tesla Model 3? What are its notable strengths and weaknesses? This video dives deep to help you decide which performance electric car you should buy.

The host has owned a Tesla for five years, so there's a good chance he'll have some bias. However, he admits that right up front. He also says he's giving the Polestar 2 a closer look after its software update, and he needs to spend more time with it.

RSymons makes it clear that he was never unhappy with the Polestar 2 overall, it's a great car, but it just wasn't dynamic enough to give the Model 3 a run for its money. However, now, through the magic of software updates, the Polestar 2 has matured. He says it's quicker, more refined, and smoother overall.

To mix it up a bit, RSymons invites a friend to share his opinions about how these two performance electric cars compare. As you'll quickly learn, the two have mixed opinions as they go over the cars' pros and cons in detail. In the end, it seems clear that these are both fantastic EVs, but only one may be the best fit for your lifestyle. Whether you should choose the Polestar or the Tesla really comes down to how you plan to use the car.

The Tesla is obviously a better road-trip car due to its long range and the Tesla Supercharger network. The Polestar is more luxurious, and arguably even opulent inside. There's a whole lot covered in this video, so we're going to leave you to watch it.

As always, take some time to check out the whole video. Then, head on down to our comment section below and start a conversation to help other EV owners and prospective buyers. Which car do you like better, and why?