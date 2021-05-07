Tesla owner and popular social media influencer Erik Strait (DAErik), along with David, provides a much-needed comparison of the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model Y. Comparing these two EVs makes much more sense than some might think.

We haven't seen a lot of comparisons including the all-new Polestar 2. However, when people have mentioned the car, they've typically compared it to the Tesla Model 3, noting that it's much more expensive. The Polestar 2 has also been compared to the Tesla Model S thanks to its fastback styling, and since it costs more than the Model 3.

With that said, the Model Y might be the Tesla vehicle that deserves comparison to the Polestar 2 more than other Teslas. While Tesla calls the Model Y a midsize SUV, it's more of a hatchback version of the Model 3. Perhaps Polestar should have marketed the 2 as a crossover. If you think about it, while it looks much different, it's not a whole lot different from the Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E in terms of the overall design, but it's not considered a crossover.

After a series of price changes, the Model Y currently starts at $52,490. That's for the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Long Range configuration. The Model Y Performance carries a starting price of $60,990. According to Tesla, Model Y crossovers ordered today will be delivered in six to eight weeks, though we just learned that Tesla may be sold out for the quarter.

The Polestar 2 starts at $59,900, and you can order one today. Polestar says you'll get the car in just two to three weeks. It comes standard with all-wheel drive, it has a minimalistic cabin, and it can scoot to 60 mph in under 5 seconds. In terms of range, the Polestar 2 has an EPA-estimated 233 miles. The Model Y Long Range has a 4.8-second 0-60 time, and the Performance model can rocket to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. The EPA says the Model Y has 326 miles of range.

In some images, it looks like the Polestar 2 is actually larger than the Model Y, but that's not the case. The two are quite similar in size, especially on the inside. However, the Model Y rides on a longer wheelbase.

There's a whole lot to cover when it comes to comparing these EVs, and it's best to see it in action. So, check out the video comparison for all the details, then leave us a comment below.