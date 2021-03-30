Lucid decided not to have “Lucidchargers” for a simple reason: it did not have to. Tesla was obliged to create Superchargers because there was no fast charging infrastructure available at the time. Even now that it does, the Rivian Adventure Network shows these exclusive infrastructures may keep emerging. Vice argues that this may damage EV charging in the US forever, and it has a good point in that.

Rivian promised to create more than 3,500 charging points in more than 600 locations by the end of 2023. That would be fantastic news if they were not destined to “Rivian owners only.” The company will have another solution for other EV drivers called Rivian Waypoints. They will be compatible with cars that use the J1772 – closely related to the CCS1 – and the US will have more than 10,000 of these chargers by the end of 2023.

Vice uses that as an example of how the EV charging experience has to evolve into something closer to that fuel stations offer to combustion-engined vehicles. Regardless of where they stop, their owners know the nozzles will fit the fuel neck and that the engine will be able to burn that fuel.

When it comes to EVs, there are different connectors. If you happen to be lucky to have the same one of a given charging station, your car may not be eligible to use it because it does not have the right brand.

As the article discusses, establishing a common standard for all EVs in the US would be immensely helpful. Unfortunately, that would still not be enough to help EV adoption increase if brand-exclusive chargers keep multiplying.

Understandably, some brands want to offer an exclusive experience to their customers. Even Porsche said it would have special locations for that in Europe. What Vice stresses is that it does not help to increase EV adoption, which is very true.

If all these individual investments were destined to a common charging network that uses a common charging standard, there would be much more people planning to buy an electric car than we have today. Setting a country – or world – standard would also be very welcome. Check Vice’s piece in the link below and join this relevant discussion in our comment section below.