Our friend Todd over at Cybertruck Truck Guy is a hardcore Tesla Cybertruck fan, but he still has a lot of respect and admiration for Rivian. In his latest video offering, he explains the top five things he loves about the Rivian R1T, but it's not quite enough to lure him away from his Cybertruck reservation.

Todd mentions that he's a little concerned with the Cybertruck being able to accommodate slide-in camping units, and that's not something he believes will be an issue with the Rivian R1T.

While he still plans on buying a Cybertruck, Todd says he believes the Rivian R1T may have the edge over the Cybertruck when it comes to off-roading in challenging environments that are tight spaces. He notes that's one of the reasons he bought a Toyota Tacoma when he traded in his full-size pickup truck, and the R1T is just about the same size as a Tacoma.

He then contradicts himself just a little because he says he really likes the wild styling of the Cybertruck, but names the traditional styling of the R1T as his second reason why he loves it. He explains that he believes there are many others that won't be as willing to accept the adventurous styling of the Cybertruck and will opt for the more traditional lines of the R1T.

Todd then explains how he believes Rivian has a great business plan that has set them up for success where other EV startups have failed. He also likes the thoughtful design details that Rivian incorporated into the R1T, and believes the outdoor/adventure community will really appreciate the research Rivian put into perfecting the little details.

Todd finishes up his Rivian love with a surprising fifth reason; the value the R1T will offer. At a starting price of $75,000 (the lower trim "Explore" version will start at $67,500 but won't be available until early 2022) others have cited the high price as a problem. He explains why he believes the R1T will be a great value including the inclusion of the advanced ADAS in the base price of the vehicle.

However, he won't be buying an R1T, even though he sounds like a big fan. For the rest of the video, he explains why the Cybertruck will be in his driveway as soon as Elon can deliver it. So check out the video and let us know if you agree with Todd's reasoning in the comment section below.