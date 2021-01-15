There's really no better car deal than zero-percent financing. This is especially true if it's available on used cars. We're happy to share that two excellent used EVs are now available with 0 APR over six years.

General Motors is offering 0 percent financing for 72 months on used Chevrolet Bolt EVs, as well as used Chevrolet Volt plug-ins. Both are definitely worth considering and are readily available on the used market at competitive prices.

The above is especially true of the discontinued Volt, which has more electric range than any other plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) ever produced, at up to 53 miles. Two InsideEVs team members own Volts (including myself), and we both bought them used. One is a first-gen and the other a second-gen. We rarely, if ever, put gas in the cars. I have owned my Volt for over 15 months and I have filled the tank twice. The car still has fuel in it from the second gas station visit.

Zero APR on new cars is pretty common, but there are still some automakers that never offer it. Honda, just this month, announced zero-interest financing on some models, which came as a shock.

When it comes to used cars, 0% APR is almost unheard of. However, the pandemic has brought a major shift in car deals, with low monthly lease payments and plenty of 0 APR offers, even on used cars, and now, used electric cars.

These deals on the Bolt and Volt are good through February 1, 2021. If you're interested in a new Bolt, Chevy is offering the 2020 model with zero-percent APR for a whopping 84 months (7 years). The deal also comes with up to $7,000 in down payment assistance.

Do you own a Bolt or Volt? Did you buy it used? What year and how much did it cost? Share your used EV stories in the comment section below.