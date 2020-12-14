Like most cars, the i3 electric car can be a decent snow warrior, as long as you take the right steps. Kyle Conner has had serious issues with his girlfriend's i3 when it comes to snow driving, and this isn't Conner's first experience with the i3 and its struggles in the deep white stuff.

Kyle has plenty of car experience, and he knows what needs to be done to make the i3 a better vehicle in the snow. Whether or not taking the right steps will be enough to make the i3 a truly capable snow car is another story. However, we do know that Tom Moloughney had good luck with his i3 in the snow with the right tires. We also know that The Fast Lane Car Now was surprised by how well the i3 did in the snow, and it even struggled to do doughnuts due to its good traction control.

The first, and most obvious, step here is to get your i3 (or any car) some proper winter tires. Tom says he had great luck with Blizzak Blizzard snow tires on two of his i3 vehicles. He found them to be excellent in the snow, and pretty good on icy surfaces as well, though they tend to wear out quickly.

Kyle chats with his dad, who has owned an i3 and driven it in the snow, to discuss the electric car's winter driving problems and how to fix them. While there's no way to reduce the i3's regen, which is one of the biggest issues, winter tires will help immensely. Kyle installed some Bridgestone Blizzak LM500 winter tires on the 2016 BMW i3 REx to show us the results. He also uses some new software to see if it improves the i3's snow prowess even more.

Check out the video to learn all about the i3, snow driving, the fixes, and whether or not Kyle was successful. Then, share your winter EV driving tips with us in the comment section below.