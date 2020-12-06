If you live in an area with cold temps and lots of snow, you'll have to get the right tires for your electric car. How do you find the best winter tires for your car? Do EVs need different tires? Most Tesla Model 3 owners and EV owners should benefit from this new Out of Spec Motoring video that's packed with winter tire and winter driving information.

If you regularly read articles on InsideEVs, you're almost certainly familiar with Kyle Conner by now. However, you may or may not be aware that he just moved to Colorado, where the weather is very different from that of North Carolina, especially in the winter. Interestingly, Conner recently visited us in Michigan on a few occasions and was up against drastic weather changes, much like he'll experience in the Rockies. Along with the recent move, Kyle's also expanding the Out of Spec brand with lots of new channels and content.

Now that Conner's in Colorado, he has a completely different backdrop for his YouTube channels, complete with high peaks, plenty of snow, and cold temperatures. For this reason, it was time to do some research and get some good winter tires for his Tesla. Don't worry, he has access to a track in Colorado, and Conner will still be heading back to the North Carolina facility from time to time.

Kyle chose lightweight 18-inch Martian wheels and non-studded Nokian Hakkapeliitta R3 winter tires. He suggests not sticking with the stock 20-inch wheels if you live in an area with heavy snow and plan on getting the best snow tires, though there are certainly options available.

Conner talks about the tires and wheels, takes us for a fun ride up in the mountains, and shares some winter optimization tips for your electric car. He says once there's more snow, he's going to run some more in-depth tests with the new tire setup.

Check out the video for all the details. Then, let us know which EV you drive. We'd love to read about your top winter tire and rim choices.