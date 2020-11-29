Yes, whether you like it or not, it's that time of year again. The most wonderful time of the year. This is especially true for folks who live in Canada and northern U.S. states. Our friend Ken Bokor resides in Canada and owns a Tesla Model 3. He just launched a new video entitled "Tesla Timeout #5," with details about winter tires and driving in the snow.

Bokor swaps out the stock tires on his Model 3 for some winter rubber. He shows us how the process works before heading out to drive in the slick white stuff and give us his first impressions.

Depending on where you live, you may have already switched to winter tires. However, some people just rely on all-season tires and hope for the best. This may suffice if you don't get nasty winters, but it's a big gamble in areas where there's typically plenty of snow and frigid temperatures. Keep in mind, even if you have a vehicle with all-wheel drive, the wrong tires in bad weather could render it nearly useless.

Bokor ordered Fast EV wheels and Yokohama Ice Guard studless winter tires. It's nice to have your winter tires all set up on a separate set of rims so you can make the swap quickly and easily. Still, there are a lot of important organizational details to follow when you swap out your tires. Bokor does a nice job of making everything very clear.

How does the Tesla fare in some new snow? Check out the video to see the test drive, along with some winter driving advice.

Do you live in an area that gets tough winters? If so, which EV do you own? What winter tires do you recommend? Let us know in the comment section below.